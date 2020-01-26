Telephone & Data has the Highest Earnings Yield in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry (TDS, SPOK, S, TMUS, USM)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Telephone & Data ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 4.1%. Following is Spok Holdings In with a an earnings yield of 3.8%. Sprint Corp ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 3.6%.

T-Mobile Us Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 3.1%, and Us Cellular Corp rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 2.3%.

