Telephone & Data is Among the Companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (TDS, S, USM, SPOK, TMUS)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Telephone & Data ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.62. Following is Sprint Corp with a a price to book ratio of 0.74. Us Cellular Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.77.

Spok Holdings In follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.79, and T-Mobile Us Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 3.04.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sprint Corp on September 24th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $6.47. Since that call, shares of Sprint Corp have fallen 24.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.