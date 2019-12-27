Telephone & Data is Among the Companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry With the Highest Beta (TDS, TMUS, SHEN, S, SPOK)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Telephone & Data ranks highest with a a beta of 1.0. T-Mobile Us Inc is next with a a beta of 1.0. Shenandoah Telec ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.9.

Sprint Corp follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Spok Holdings In rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.8.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sprint Corp on September 24th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $6.47. Since that call, shares of Sprint Corp have fallen 18.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.