Telephone & Data is Among the Companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (TDS, SPOK, TMUS, USM, S)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Telephone & Data ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 18.07. Following is Spok Holdings In with a a P/E ratio of 22.96. T-Mobile Us Inc ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 31.28.

Us Cellular Corp follows with a a P/E ratio of 41.28, and Sprint Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 45.76.

