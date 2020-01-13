Teladoc Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 8.43%

Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $88.63 to a high of $93.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $87.42 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Teladoc Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $93.00 and a 52-week low of $48.45 and are now trading 91% above that low price at $92.34 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Teladoc Inc on December 20th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $82.60. Since that recommendation, shares of Teladoc Inc have risen 3.1%. We continue to monitor TDOC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.