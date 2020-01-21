Teladoc Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 3.82%

Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $96.52 to a high of $101.28. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $97.87 on volume of 699,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Teladoc Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $101.28 and a 52-week low of $48.57 and are now trading 104% above that low price at $99.25 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.46% higher and 2.33% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Teladoc Inc on December 20th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $82.60. Since that recommendation, shares of Teladoc Inc have risen 15.7%. We continue to monitor TDOC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.