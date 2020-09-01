MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Teladoc Inc has the Highest Sales Growth in the Health Care Technology Industry (TDOC, EVH, CSLT, VCRA, VEEV)

Written on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 2:20am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest sales growth.

Teladoc Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 8,941.6%. Following is Evolent Health-A with a sales growth of 7,111.4%. Castlight Heal-B ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,923.2%.

Vocera Communica follows with a sales growth of 2,729.3%, and Veeva Systems-A rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,601.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Vocera Communica on October 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $23.38. Since that call, shares of Vocera Communica have fallen 8.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest sales growth teladoc inc evolent health-a castlight heal-b vocera communica veeva systems-a

Ticker(s): TDOC EVH CSLT VCRA VEEV

Contact Shiri Gupta