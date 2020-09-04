Teladoc Inc has the Highest Sales Growth in the Health Care Technology Industry (TDOC, EVH, CSLT, VCRA, VEEV)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest sales growth.

Teladoc Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 8,941.6%. Evolent Health-A is next with a sales growth of 7,111.4%. Castlight Heal-B ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,923.2%.

Vocera Communica follows with a sales growth of 2,729.3%, and Veeva Systems-A rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,601.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Veeva Systems-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Veeva Systems-A in search of a potential trend change.