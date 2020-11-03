Teladoc Inc Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (TDOC)

Teladoc Inc's stock is down 4.2% to $139.91 on heavy trading volume. Approximately 2.4 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 2.1 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Teladoc Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $148.00 and a 52-week low of $48.57 and are now trading 201% above that low price at $146.07 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.1%.