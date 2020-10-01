Tegna Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.28%

Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.31 to a high of $16.81. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $16.38 on volume of 643,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tegna Inc on September 6th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.88. Since that recommendation, shares of Tegna Inc have risen 5.1%. We continue to monitor TGNA for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Tegna Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.29 and a 52-week low of $10.90 and are now trading 53% above that low price at $16.65 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.30% higher and 0.48% higher over the past week, respectively.