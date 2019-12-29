Teekay Corp has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry (TK, GLOG, HEP, TCP, WMB)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Teekay Corp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 589.1. Gaslog Ltd is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 343.8. Holly Energy Partners LP ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 299.6.

TC PipeLines LP follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 249.5, and Williams Cos Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 216.8.

