Techtarget Falls 5.23% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Written on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 12:58pm
By David Diaz

Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.00 to a high of $26.25. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $25.83 on volume of 296,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Techtarget share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $30.00 and a 52-week low of $15.04 and are now trading 79% above that low price at $26.95 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.70% higher and 0.15% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Techtarget and will alert subscribers who have TTGT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

