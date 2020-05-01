Techtarget is Among the Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry With the Lowest Beta (TTGT, SPSC, ALRM, GRUB, LQDT)
Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Techtarget ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Following is Sps Commerce Inc with a a beta of 0.6. Alarm.Com Holdin ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.6.
Grubhub Inc follows with a a beta of 0.7, and Liquidity Servic rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.7.
