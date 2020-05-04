MySmarTrend
Techtarget is Among the Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry With the Lowest Beta (TTGT, SPSC, ALRM, GRUB, LQDT)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Techtarget ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Sps Commerce Inc is next with a a beta of 0.6. Alarm.Com Holdin ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.6.

Grubhub Inc follows with a a beta of 0.7, and Liquidity Servic rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.7.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Techtarget on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $25.43. Since that call, shares of Techtarget have fallen 29.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

