Technipfmc Plc (FTI) Breaks Through Support at $6.74

Shares of Technipfmc Plc (NYSE:FTI) opened today below their pivot of $7.08 and have already reached the first level of support at $6.74. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $6.38 and $5.68 will be of interest.

Technipfmc Plc (NYSE:FTI) has potential upside of 339.6% based on a current price of $7.11 and analysts' consensus price target of $31.26. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.79 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $20.66.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Technipfmc Plc have traded between a low of $4.49 and a high of $28.57 and are now at $7.11, which is 58% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 9.2%.

