Technipfmc Plc (FTI) Approaches New Upside Target of $9.19

Shares of Technipfmc Plc (NYSE:FTI) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $8.72 today and have reached the first resistance level of $8.80. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $9.19 and $9.66.

In the past 52 weeks, Technipfmc Plc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.49 and a high of $28.57 and are now at $8.37, 86% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.4%.

There is potential upside of 273.5% for shares of Technipfmc Plc based on a current price of $8.37 and an average consensus analyst price target of $31.26. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $12.01 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $20.00.

