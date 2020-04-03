MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Tech Data Corp has the Highest Sales per Share in the Technology Distributors Industry (TECD, SNX, ARW, AXE, NSIT)

Written on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 2:15am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Tech Data Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $968.10. Synnex Corp is next with a sales per share of $456.37. Arrow Electronic ranks third highest with a sales per share of $316.16.

Anixter Intl Inc follows with a sales per share of $237.80, and Insight Enterpri rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $195.12.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tech Data Corp and will alert subscribers who have TECD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest sales per share tech data corp synnex corp arrow electronic anixter intl inc insight enterpri

Ticker(s): TECD SNX ARW AXE NSIT

Contact David Diaz