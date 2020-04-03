Tech Data Corp has the Highest Sales per Share in the Technology Distributors Industry (TECD, SNX, ARW, AXE, NSIT)
Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Tech Data Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $968.10. Synnex Corp is next with a sales per share of $456.37. Arrow Electronic ranks third highest with a sales per share of $316.16.
Anixter Intl Inc follows with a sales per share of $237.80, and Insight Enterpri rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $195.12.
