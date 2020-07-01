MySmarTrend
Tech Data Corp has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Technology Distributors Industry (TECD, CDW, AXE, SCSC, SNX)

By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Tech Data Corp ranks highest with a FCF per share of $23.84. Cdw Corp/De is next with a FCF per share of $4.48. Anixter Intl Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.25.

Scansource Inc follows with a FCF per share of $3.40, and Synnex Corp rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.00.

Ticker(s): TECD CDW AXE SCSC SNX

