Tech Data Corp Falls 1.33% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 12:57pm
By Nick Russo

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $129.49 to a high of $134.52. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $130.44 on volume of 317,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tech Data Corp and will alert subscribers who have TECD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Tech Data Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $80.20 and a high of $151.47 and are now at $129.49, 61% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

