Tech Data Corp is Among the Companies in the Technology Distributors Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (TECD, SCSC, ARW, AVT, SNX)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Tech Data Corp ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.15. Following is Scansource Inc with a a price to sales ratio of 0.24. Arrow Electronic ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.26.

Avnet Inc follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.27, and Synnex Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.32.

