Tech Data Corp is Among the Companies in the Technology Distributors Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (TECD, NSIT, SNX, ARW, PLUS)
Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest sales growth.
Tech Data Corp ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,017.6%. Following is Insight Enterpri with a sales growth of 2,220.6%. Synnex Corp ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,122.0%.
Arrow Electronic follows with a sales growth of 1,253.8%, and Eplus Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,039.6%.
