Tech Data Corp is Among the Companies in the Technology Distributors Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (TECD, CDW, AXE, SCSC, SNX)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Tech Data Corp ranks highest with a FCF per share of $23.84. Following is Cdw Corp/De with a FCF per share of $4.48. Anixter Intl Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.25.

Scansource Inc follows with a FCF per share of $3.40, and Synnex Corp rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.00.

