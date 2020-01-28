Taylor Morriso-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.58%

Taylor Morriso-A (NYSE:TMHC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.11 to a high of $26.49. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $26.43 on volume of 359,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Taylor Morriso-A has traded in a range of $16.07 to $27.96 and is now at $26.39, 64% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

