Taubman Centers Rises 1.63% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.25 to a high of $42.98. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $42.68 on volume of 235,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Taubman Centers has traded in a range of $26.24 to $53.40 and is now at $42.50, 62% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

