Taubman Centers Rises 11.93% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Written on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 12:56pm
By David Diaz

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.03 to a high of $44.97. Yesterday, the shares gained 11.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $41.18 on volume of 2.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Taubman Centers share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $53.40 and a 52-week low of $26.24 and are now trading 65% above that low price at $43.20 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Taubman Centers on March 16th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $43.71. Since that call, shares of Taubman Centers have fallen 11.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

