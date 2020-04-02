Taubman Centers Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (TCO)

Shares of Taubman Centers are trading down -8.2% to $30.57 today on above average volume. About 1.8 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 820,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Taubman Centers. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Taubman Centers in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Taubman Centers have traded between a low of $26.24 and a high of $54.50 and are now at $28.25, which is 8% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.