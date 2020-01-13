Taubman Centers is Among the Companies in the Retail REITs Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (TCO, SPG, ALX, CBL, SKT)
Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Taubman Centers ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 84.36. Following is Simon Property with a a debt to asset ratio of 76.36. Alexander'S Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 75.98.
Cbl & Assoc Prop follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 74.16, and Tanger Factory rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 69.43.
