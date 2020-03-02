Target Corp (TGT) Breaks Through Support at $112.29

Shares of Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) opened today below their pivot of $111.76 and have already reached the first level of support at $112.29. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $111.52 and $111.28.

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) is currently priced 33.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $75.56. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $123.19, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $101.08.

Over the past year, Target Corp has traded in a range of $69.07 to $130.24 and is now at $112.94, 64% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

