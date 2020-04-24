Target Corp (TGT) Approaches New Upside Target of $106.55

Shares of Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $102.80 today and have reached the first resistance level of $105.11. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $106.55 and $110.30.

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) is currently priced 27.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $75.56. Target Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $104.84 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $108.08.

Target Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $130.24 and a 52-week low of $70.03 and are now trading 48% above that low price at $103.98 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

