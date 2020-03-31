Target Corp (TGT) Approaches New Downside Target of $94.60

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $96.73 today and has reached the first level of support at $95.70. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $94.60 and $92.47.

Over the past year, Target Corp has traded in a range of $70.03 to $130.24 and is now at $94.67, 35% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) defies analysts with a current price ($94.67) 20.2% above its average consensus price target of $75.56. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $106.74 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $108.89.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Target Corp on January 15th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $117.48. Since that call, shares of Target Corp have fallen 18.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.