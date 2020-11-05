Target Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.50%

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $115.93 to a high of $118.91. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $116.83 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Target Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $130.24 and a 52-week low of $70.03 and are now trading 70% above that low price at $118.73 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

