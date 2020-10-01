Target Corp Rises 1.13% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $124.31 to a high of $125.61. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $125.25 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Target Corp has traded in a range of $66.53 to $130.24 and is now at $124.93, 88% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.91% higher and 0.90% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Target Corp on August 21st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $100.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Target Corp have risen 22.6%. We continue to monitor TGT for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.