Target Corp has the Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (TGT, BIG, DG, DLTR, OLLI)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Target Corp ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 3.1%. Big Lots Inc is next with a future earnings growth of 7.1%. Dollar General C ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 10.3%.

Dollar Tree Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 13.6%, and Ollie'S Bargain rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 17.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Target Corp and will alert subscribers who have TGT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.