Target Corp has the Lowest Current Ratio in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (TGT, DG, DLTR, BIG, FRED)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Target Corp ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0. Dollar General C is next with a a current ratio of 1.4. Dollar Tree Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.6.

Big Lots Inc follows with a a current ratio of 1.7, and Fred'S Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 2.1.

