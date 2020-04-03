Target Corp has the Highest Sales per Share in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (TGT, BIG, DLTR, DG, FRED)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Target Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $131.56. Following is Big Lots Inc with a sales per share of $123.23. Dollar Tree Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $93.94.

Dollar General C follows with a sales per share of $86.07, and Fred'S Inc-A rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $53.78.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Fred'S Inc-A on July 23rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $0.41. Since that call, shares of Fred'S Inc-A have fallen 85.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.