Targa Resources Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.51%

Written on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 12:56pm
By Amy Schwartz

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $40.18 to a high of $41.17. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $40.37 on volume of 395,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Targa Resources on December 18th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $38.56. Since that recommendation, shares of Targa Resources have risen 4.2%. We continue to monitor TRGP for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Targa Resources share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.78 and a 52-week low of $32.00 and are now trading 27% above that low price at $40.51 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

