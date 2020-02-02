Targa Resources has the Lowest Beta in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry (TRGP, HEP, DHT, SUN, SFL)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Targa Resources ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Following is Holly Energy Partners LP with a a beta of 0.8. Dht Holdings Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Sunoco LP follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Ship Finance rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.8.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Targa Resources. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Targa Resources in search of a potential trend change.