Tandem Diabetes has the Highest Beta in the Health Care Equipment Industry (TNDM, TRXC, WMGI, ARAY, CRY)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Tandem Diabetes ranks highest with a a beta of 1.8. Transenterix Inc is next with a a beta of 1.5. Wright Medical G ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.4.

Accuray Inc follows with a a beta of 1.4, and Cryolife Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cryolife Inc on December 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $25.62. Since that recommendation, shares of Cryolife Inc have risen 5.2%. We continue to monitor Cryolife Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.