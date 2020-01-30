Tandem Diabetes has the Best Relative Performance in the Health Care Equipment Industry (TNDM, NVRO , RMD , DXCM , PODD )

Below are the top five companies in the Health Care Equipment industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Tandem Diabetes (NASDAQ:TNDM) ranks first with a gain of 9.07%; Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO ) ranks second with a gain of 2.48%; and Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD ) ranks third with a gain of 1.59%.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM ) follows with a gain of 1.53% and Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.45%.

