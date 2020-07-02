Take-Two Interac Trading Lower Today on Above-Average Volume (TTWO)

Take-Two Interac's stock is down 11.0% to $113.73 on heavy trading volume. About 2.7 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 822,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Take-Two Interac have traded between a low of $84.41 and a high of $135.70 and are now at $116.44, which is 38% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.