Take-Two Interac Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 3.81%

Take-Two Interac (NASDAQ:TTWO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $113.44 to a high of $116.90. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $114.31 on volume of 953,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Take-Two Interac have traded between a low of $85.83 and a high of $135.70 and are now at $115.87, which is 35% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.