Take-Two Interac Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.91%

Take-Two Interac (NASDAQ:TTWO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $129.66 to a high of $133.85. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $130.78 on volume of 729,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Take-Two Interac have traded between a low of $98.86 and a high of $135.70 and are now at $133.63, which is 35% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.