Take-Two Interac Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.40%

Take-Two Interac (NASDAQ:TTWO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $124.82 to a high of $126.45. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $124.59 on volume of 505,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Take-Two Interac. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Take-Two Interac in search of a potential trend change.

Take-Two Interac share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $135.70 and a 52-week low of $84.41 and are now trading 51% above that low price at $127.58 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.