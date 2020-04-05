Take-Two Interac Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.18%

Take-Two Interac (NASDAQ:TTWO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $123.00 to a high of $124.30. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $123.48 on volume of 679,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Take-Two Interac has traded in a range of $96.24 to $135.70 and is now at $124.43, 29% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% higher and 0.75% higher over the past week, respectively.