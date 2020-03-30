Take-Two Interac Rises 4.23% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Take-Two Interac (NASDAQ:TTWO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $112.89 to a high of $119.36. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $115.59 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Take-Two Interac. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Take-Two Interac in search of a potential trend change.

Take-Two Interac share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $135.70 and a 52-week low of $87.97 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $116.33 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% higher and 1.3% lower over the past week, respectively.