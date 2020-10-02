Tahoe Resources has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Gold Industry (TAHO, MUX, NEM, GORO, RGLD)
Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Tahoe Resources ranks lowest with a an RPE of $245,000. Following is McEwen Mining Inc with a an RPE of $247,000. Newmont Mining ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $598,000.
Gold Resource Corporation follows with a an RPE of $2.3 million, and Royal Gold Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $19.6 million.
