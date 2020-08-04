Tahoe Resources has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Gold Industry (TAHO, MUX, CDE, NEM, GORO)

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Tahoe Resources ranks lowest with a an RPE of $245,000. McEwen Mining Inc is next with a an RPE of $247,000. Coeur Mining Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $294,000.

Newmont Mining follows with a an RPE of $598,000, and Gold Resource Corporation rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $2.3 million.

