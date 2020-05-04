Tahoe Resources is Among the Companies in the Gold Industry With the Lowest Beta (TAHO, RGLD, MUX, NEM, GORO)

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Tahoe Resources ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.3. Royal Gold Inc is next with a a beta of 0.4. McEwen Mining Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.4.

Newmont Mining follows with a a beta of 0.4, and Gold Resource Corporation rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.6.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Gold Resource Corporation on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.93. Since that call, shares of Gold Resource Corporation have fallen 37.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.