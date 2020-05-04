MySmarTrend
Tahoe Resources is Among the Companies in the Gold Industry With the Lowest Beta (TAHO, RGLD, MUX, NEM, GORO)

Written on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 5:20am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Tahoe Resources ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.3. Royal Gold Inc is next with a a beta of 0.4. McEwen Mining Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.4.

Newmont Mining follows with a a beta of 0.4, and Gold Resource Corporation rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.6.

