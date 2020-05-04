Tahoe Resources is Among the Companies in the Gold Industry With the Lowest Beta (TAHO, RGLD, MUX, NEM, GORO)
Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Tahoe Resources ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.3. Royal Gold Inc is next with a a beta of 0.4. McEwen Mining Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.4.
Newmont Mining follows with a a beta of 0.4, and Gold Resource Corporation rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.6.
