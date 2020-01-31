T Rowe Price Grp (TROW) Approaches New Upside Target of $136.03

Shares of T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $135.11 today and have reached the first resistance level of $134.81. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $136.03 and $136.95 will be of interest.

T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) is currently priced 9.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $122.33. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $125.45 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $113.83.

T Rowe Price Grp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $137.49 and a 52-week low of $86.61 and are now trading 56% above that low price at $135.42 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

