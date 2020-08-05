T Rowe Price Grp (TROW) Approaches New Upside Target of $114.43

Shares of T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $113.56 today and have reached the first resistance level of $113.98. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $114.43 and $115.30.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of T Rowe Price Grp have traded between a low of $82.51 and a high of $139.82 and are now at $113.98, which is 38% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Potential upside of 7.3% exists for T Rowe Price Grp, based on a current level of $113.98 and analysts' average consensus price target of $122.33. T Rowe Price Grp shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $116.16 and support at the 50-day MA of $105.14.

